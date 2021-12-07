Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction

Famed American rapper Lil Nas X, who is popularly known for his humour, took to his social media accounts and shared details of experiencing another embarrassing moment over the weekend!

The MONTERO crooner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, set the stage on fire at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on this Saturday. During his electrifying performance, when fans were grooving on his songs, he seemingly fell on-stage, due to wardrobe malfunction.

The 2022 Grammy-nominated star turned to Twitter hand and shared a short video clip of an admittedly embarrassing moment on stage. “The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao,” he wrote.

In the video, Nas, 22, can be seen making a fast recovery and hopping back on his feet just as quick as he fell to avoid further embarrassing situation.

For the performance, the INDUSTRY BABY singer donned a metallic hot pink crop top and matching pleated skirt. He completed his look with a cowboy hat. He also shared a carousel of snapshots from the performance on his Instagram.

This wasn’t the first time, the HOLIDAY crooner faced a wardrobe malfunction. Earlier this year, during his Saturday Night Live performance of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) went through a similar embarrassing situation.