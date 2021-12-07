 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction
Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction 

Famed American rapper Lil Nas X, who is popularly known for his humour, took to his social media accounts and shared details of experiencing another embarrassing moment over the weekend!

The MONTERO crooner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, set the stage on fire at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on this Saturday. During his electrifying performance, when fans were grooving on his songs, he seemingly fell on-stage, due to wardrobe malfunction.

The 2022 Grammy-nominated star turned to Twitter hand and shared a short video clip of an admittedly embarrassing moment on stage. “The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao,” he wrote.

In the video, Nas, 22, can be seen making a fast recovery and hopping back on his feet just as quick as he fell to avoid further embarrassing situation.

For the performance, the INDUSTRY BABY singer donned a metallic hot pink crop top and matching pleated skirt. He completed his look with a cowboy hat. He also shared a carousel of snapshots from the performance on his Instagram.

This wasn’t the first time, the HOLIDAY crooner faced a wardrobe malfunction. Earlier this year, during his Saturday Night Live performance of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) went through a similar embarrassing situation. 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William
Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere

Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere
People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry

People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry
Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff

Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff
Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character

Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character
Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala

Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala
Khloe Kardashian's feelings over ex Tristan Thompson's baby drama unearthed

Khloe Kardashian's feelings over ex Tristan Thompson's baby drama unearthed
Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube

Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube
Nicole Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in ‘Being the Ricardos’
Prince Charles, Harry 'have barely spoken in 8 months', relationship in trouble

Prince Charles, Harry 'have barely spoken in 8 months', relationship in trouble
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans ‘excited’ with fresh trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Priyanka Chopra leaves fans ‘excited’ with fresh trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Latest

view all