People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry

File Footage





Prince Harry is of the opinion that people that have resigned from their jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic should be “celebrated”.

Speaking as a chief impact officer for mental health firm BetterUp, the Duke of Sussex shared that an increase in job resignations is not “all bad” as more people are now putting their mental health first.

He added that people "would have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy" and this was the start of a “mental health awakening”.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with (BetterUp science board member) Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

"We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening."