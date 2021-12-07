 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

File Footage 


Prince Harry is of the opinion that people that have resigned from their jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic should be “celebrated”.

Speaking as a chief impact officer for mental health firm BetterUp, the Duke of Sussex shared that an increase in job resignations is not “all bad” as more people are now putting their mental health first.

He added that people "would have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy" and this was the start of a “mental health awakening”.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with (BetterUp science board member) Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

"We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening."

More From Entertainment:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William
Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere

Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere
Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff

Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff
Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character

Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character
Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction

Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction

Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala

Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala
Khloe Kardashian's feelings over ex Tristan Thompson's baby drama unearthed

Khloe Kardashian's feelings over ex Tristan Thompson's baby drama unearthed
Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube

Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube
Nicole Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in ‘Being the Ricardos’
Prince Charles, Harry 'have barely spoken in 8 months', relationship in trouble

Prince Charles, Harry 'have barely spoken in 8 months', relationship in trouble
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans ‘excited’ with fresh trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Priyanka Chopra leaves fans ‘excited’ with fresh trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’
BTS to perform 'Butter' for James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' 1000th episode

BTS to perform 'Butter' for James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' 1000th episode

Latest

view all