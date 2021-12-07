 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh

Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid a special tribute to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh as they attended his memorial service which was held on Monday in his hometown of Chicago at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Abloh died on November 28 at the age of 41 following a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma and had sought a number treatments before his death.

A-listers and close friends of the late Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer including Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and more gathered to pay their respect.

There was not a dry eye in the room, which was adorned with several extravagant floral displays. The day included a moving performance by a tearful Lauryn Hill and eulogies from many including his wife Shannon Abloh and Tyler The Creator who also broke down.

Abloh's wife Shannon gave a eulogy as well as his sister Edwina Abloh and Tyler The Creator. They all broke down in tears.

