Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

American TV personality Scott Disick is showering love on his long time best friend Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé, 37, turned to her Instagram Sunday to pay gratitude to elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Disick for sending her a bouquet of pink roses.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you,” the Good American founder captioned. Khloe and Disick have been close friends ever since the former started dating Kourtney.

The mother-of-one received the little delivery from Disick amid allegations her ex Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a third child.

Khloe Kardashian is currently staying low after personal trainer Maralee Nichols is suing Tristan Thompson, 30, for child support.

“Things feel very hard right now but I know eventually, this will all be over and my baby boy and I can live a happy life,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo announcing the birth.

