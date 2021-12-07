 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity gave fans a glimpse at one of her two newborn babies in a new post on Instagram
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who recently welcomed twins with husband Gene Goodenough, shared the first picture of herself on mom duty on December 7.

Preity gave fans a glimpse at one of her two babies on Instagram in a new post in which the Veer-Zara actress is seen cuddling her newborn. The face of the baby is carefully hidden.

Encompassing her life as a new mom, Preity captioned the post, “Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all.”


The post was met with love from friends and fans, with fellow actresses Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, and Patralekhaa also leaving hearts in the comment section.

Salman Khan’s rumoured flame Iulia Vantur also commented saying, “Loving mom, a beautiful image.”

The Kal Ho Na Ho star welcomed her twins Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough last month through surrogacy.

