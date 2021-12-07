 
Cardi B shares an adorable news about her second child, find out

Cardi B appeared to be surprised seeing her second child, learning things much quickly as he turned three-month-old.

Taking to Twitter, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared a cute little announcement with her followers about the little munchkin whom she gave birth to in early September.

Turning her social media account to a personal diary to document her motherhood, she wrote, "My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already.”

This rapper also tried to recall if her first baby also learned the things this fast as she added, "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

The WAP rapper has kept her son’s name a secret while she earlier appeared ‘overjoyed’ to have a new addition to the family.

During her conversation with People, she had expressed, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

