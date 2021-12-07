 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie’s Instagram records get smashed by BTS’ V

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie’s Instagram records get smashed by BTS’ V
Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie’s Instagram records get smashed by BTS’ V

Kim Tae-Hyung, also known as V, smashed Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram records.

The seven Korean members announced to take a break from their group activities on Monday after which K-pop idols' individual accounts debuted.

Within a few hours, the Followers counter on each of the members' handles hit the big number of seven million, with Tae-Hyung being on the top position.

The Winter Bear hit-maker, whose first post was a picture of a hanging skeleton, surpassed 1 million followers just in 40 minutes, leaving behind Jolie.

The 25-year-old singer’s followers on the platform skyrocketed to 10 million within 24 hours of him joining the social media site.

Earlier, Aniston had the title to reach the double-figure million count fastest.

Meanwhile, the Butter song-makers all have garnered over 15 million followers so far. 

More From Entertainment:

John Mulaney, US Secret Service 'connection' leaves fans wondering

John Mulaney, US Secret Service 'connection' leaves fans wondering

Khloé Kardashian reveals truth about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship

Khloé Kardashian reveals truth about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship
Prince William awards medals to 'an array of incredible people'

Prince William awards medals to 'an array of incredible people'
Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for his new song

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for his new song
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding car had a meaningful number plate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding car had a meaningful number plate
Prince Charles intends on making Camilla queen

Prince Charles intends on making Camilla queen

Harry, Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibet to get surprise gifts from William and Kate this Christmas

Harry, Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibet to get surprise gifts from William and Kate this Christmas
Travis Scott responds to Astroworld lawsuits with dismissal request

Travis Scott responds to Astroworld lawsuits with dismissal request
Prince Harry reminded to check privilege after encouraging to 'quit jobs'

Prince Harry reminded to check privilege after encouraging to 'quit jobs'

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in feud with Kim Cattrall

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in feud with Kim Cattrall
Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in US film history

Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in US film history
Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne

Latest

view all