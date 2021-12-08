 
Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan who essayed the iconic character Poo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a sensation due to her boldness and dramatic looks. 

This time the actress was spotted imitating the same poses at her friend Rhea Kapoor’s Christmas bash.

The 3 Idiots actor had spent a gala time last night with her girl gang which included her sister, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and others.

Kareena was photographed with her friends and making the most of Christmas festivities.

Meanwhile, Bebo was seen giving different Poo poses that recall the famous dialogue from her movie, "How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair".

