Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Khloé put up a brave face at the People's Choice Awards as news of Tristan fathering another child did rounds

Khloé Kardashian is putting up a brave face in the wake of all-new drama with ex Tristan Thompson who reportedly fathered another child while being with the reality star.

The 37-year-old reality TV star stepped out to support her family at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday where they picked up two major awards, including sister Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Icon trophy.

Khloé made sure to style herself subtly for the starry night, choosing to wear her blonde hair in loose waves. She tied the look together with minimal accessories and a sun-kissed makeup look.

Picking up the award for the Best Reality Show 2021 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Kim and mother Kris Jenner, Khloé said, “We want to thank everyone who has supported us old and new, we see you… A big shout-out to all our fan accounts. You never miss a beat.”

It marked her first appearance since Tristan, the father of her only daughter, was reported to have fathered another child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. 

