Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Duke of Cambridge Prince William greeted this year’s Radio 1 Teen Heroes winners at Kensington Palace.

Prince William, 39 welcomed the young heroes and congratulated them for their achievements.

The photos of the prince with the winners were posted on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“It is always amazing to meet young people who make a positive difference in their communities. Yesterday this year’s Radio 1 Teen Heroes winners came to Kensington Palace to talk about the incredible things they have done to make a difference to the lives of those around them,” it was written in the caption of the pictures.

Inspiring stories of the young winners were also shared with the photos.

