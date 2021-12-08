 
WATCH: Babar Azam, team Pakistan celebrate skipper's first international wicket

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrates after taking Mehidy Hasan Mirazs wicket during the the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. — Twitter
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday took his first-ever wicket in any international format during the Green Shirts' second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The skipper, in the second innings, bowled two overs, took a wicket, and only conceded a run — with an economy of 0.50.

The captain picked up the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 14 off 70 balls.

Miraz tried to sweep Babar's delivery and missed the ball, which touched his pad as a result. Pakistani fielders appealed for LBW, but the on-field umpire declared it not out.

However, Babar straight away went up for the review which clearly showed the impact was in line, and the ball clearly hitting between the leg and middle stump which forced the umpire to reverse his decision to out as the entire Pakistani team became ecstatic. 

The Pakistan team was all excited to see their skipper pick up his wicket, while Babar himself was all smiles.

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series, breathing life into a rain-hit Test match that was otherwise, headed for a certain draw.

After Bangladesh's hapless first innings performance when they were skittled out for 87, Pakistan enforced the follow-on against the hosts.

Sajid Khan rose to the challenge again, finishing with figures of 4/86, following up on his impressive first-innings figures of 8/42.  

