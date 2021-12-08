Dwayne Johnson gives his Champion award to Make-a-Wish teen

Johnson gave his award to the teen girl because she represented “what it means to be a people's champion"

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson proved he is truly a champ on Tuesday after he gave away his People’s Champion Award at the People’s Choice Awards to a teen girl from Make-a-Wish foundation.

Johnson was given the award by surprise presenter Jess Bezos who lauded him for his achievements and work ethic.

"He transcends all demographics… He's kind. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him," said Bezos.

The words were proven true when Johnson took to the stage and asked a teen girl attending the show as a Make-a-Wish recipient to accept the award from him because she represented “everything that it means to be a people's champion.”

"I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life. She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching,” he said.

The girl was left shocked and managed to thank the star saying, “I didn't expect it at all. This is crazy. Thank you so much to you and to Make-a-Wish."