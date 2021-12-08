 
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Ananya Panday is among the young stars, who believe in living a healthy and active lifestyle, and she does it by different forms of workouts.

The Liger star began her day on a high note on Wednesday morning, when she was photographed in a pumped-up avatar waving to the photographers.

After her yoga lesson, the Student Of The Year 2 actress was energised and ready to take on the day. To stay in shape, the daring and fun-loving actress is frequently seen performing yoga and other stunts.

The 23-year-old actor is seen waving to the paparazzi in the photographs. She is spotted wearing black biker shorts and a tie-dye sweatshirt.

Her hair was pulled back into a bun as the diva managed to look fresh after a mid-week workout.

Take a look:

