Babar Azam all praise for Sajid Khan as Pakistan clean sweep Bangladesh Test series

Sajid Khan finishes Test match against Bangladesh with 12 scalps.

"Special mention to Sajid, he made it one to remember for himself," Babar says.

Off-spinner registered best bowling figures in a match for Pakistan.

Pakistan skipper was all praise for off-spinner Sajid Khan as his brilliant spell led the team to victory against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

A sensational bowling performance from Pakistan saw them collect 13 Bangladesh wickets on the fifth and final day of the Dhaka Test to clean sweep the two-match series with an innings and eight runs win and bag 12 ICC World Test Championship points.



In a befitting manner, Sajid, who finished the match with 12 scalps after recording a career-best eight for 42 in the first innings, snared the last wicket as he trapped Taijul Islam LBW.

"What a performance from my pack, kept on believing till the end. Special mention to Sajid, he surely made it the one to remember for himself and team," the skipper said on Twitter.

"Alhumdulillah," he added.

In a video statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the series concluded, Sajid said he was extremely happy that his performance led the team to victory.

"If we lost even after I [took wickets], then it would not have been as exciting. We were all supporting each other throughout the match," the off-spinner said.

The off-spinner also registered the best bowling figures in a match for Pakistan through his fiery spell, as he overtook legends like Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir.

Meanwhile, the skipper also took his first international when he picked up the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 14 off 70 balls.

The skipper, in the second innings, bowled two overs, took a wicket, and only conceded a run — with an economy of 0.50.

"I felt that I needed to bowl at that stage and really happy I got that wicket," said Babar of his maiden Test wicket.

"Our batsmen and especially openers gave us a good start and our mindset was just to dominate despite the bad weather," he added.