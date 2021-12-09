Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

The British Royal Family is reportedly “quaking in their boots” out of fear that Prince Harry may soon release his bombshell memoir.



Royal broadcaster Author Christopher made this claim during his interview with Newsweek.

There he admitted, "I would imagine they are quaking in their boots, I know they are.”

"The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense. The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy.”

He also went on to say, "The Queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you've got chaos.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings. Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili."