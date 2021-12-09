 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

The British Royal Family is reportedly “quaking in their boots” out of fear that Prince Harry may soon release his bombshell memoir.

Royal broadcaster Author Christopher made this claim during his interview with Newsweek.

There he admitted, "I would imagine they are quaking in their boots, I know they are.”

"The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense. The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy.”

He also went on to say, "The Queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you've got chaos.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings. Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case
Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family
Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider
Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings
The Jonas Brothers to unveil ‘open and honest’ Docuseries

The Jonas Brothers to unveil ‘open and honest’ Docuseries
Selena Gomez ‘cried like a little baby’ over first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez ‘cried like a little baby’ over first-ever Grammy nomination
Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal
Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider

Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider
Squid Game, Alec Baldwin among top search terms of 2021: Google

Squid Game, Alec Baldwin among top search terms of 2021: Google
Khloe Kardashian responds to fans' advice about Tristan's 'cheating scandal' with cryptic message

Khloe Kardashian responds to fans' advice about Tristan's 'cheating scandal' with cryptic message

Latest

view all