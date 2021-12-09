Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post

Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand

Bollywood actor Kareen Kapoor Khan is giving fans a sneak peek into son Jeh ’s attempt to stand on his own feet.

On Thursday morning, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to post a photo of her toddler son Jeh Ali Khan struggling to stand up on his own.





“It’s the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying,” captioned Kareena alongside Jeh's picture.

In the shared picture, the nine-and-a-half month toddler was sporting a cream colour onesie and attempted to stand on his own toes.

Moreover, Jeh’s face was not seen in the picture. The family members and friends poured their love into the little one along with fans.

Karisma Kapoor was quick to comment, “J baba.”

Aunt Saba Ali Khan also wrote, “MY Jeh JAAN ....”

Friend Rhea Kapoor called Jeh ‘handsome’ and Amrita Arora called him a ‘Cutieeee’.

For those unversed, the actress and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their first child, Jeh, in February of this year.