 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jehs cute attempts to stand
Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand

Bollywood actor Kareen Kapoor Khan is giving fans a sneak peek into son Jeh ’s attempt to stand on his own feet.

On Thursday morning, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to post a photo of her toddler son Jeh Ali Khan struggling to stand up on his own.


“It’s the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying,” captioned Kareena alongside Jeh's picture.

In the shared picture, the nine-and-a-half month toddler was sporting a cream colour onesie and attempted to stand on his own toes.

Moreover, Jeh’s face was not seen in the picture. The family members and friends poured their love into the little one along with fans.

Karisma Kapoor was quick to comment, “J baba.”

Aunt Saba Ali Khan also wrote, “MY Jeh JAAN ....”

Friend Rhea Kapoor called Jeh ‘handsome’ and Amrita Arora called him a ‘Cutieeee’.

For those unversed, the actress and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their first child, Jeh, in February of this year.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal
Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women

Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women
Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer

Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer
Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga
Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case
Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo
Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom
Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding

Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding

Latest

view all