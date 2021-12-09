Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women

Pakistani celebrities are flabbergasted at the 'sick mentality' of all those men who were involved in the tragic Faisalabad incident.

On Monday, a video of the four women went being assaulted and stripped in Faisalabad's Bawa Chak Market went viral on social media.



While the police have arrested five men on charges of assaulting, stripping and filming four women, Pakistani showbiz bigwigs are expressing their disregard of the horrific incident.

"Such an abhorrent display of sick mentality stemming from deep-seated patriarchy. The culprits must be brought to book. And we, as a society, must introspect. #nocountryforwomen," wrote actor Adnan Siddiqui on Twitter Wednesday.



Actor and writer Yasir Hussain also turned to his Instagram the same day, the Lahore Se Agey star expressed his embarrassment for belonging to an Islamic Republic.

Actor Ayesha Omar also shared her disbelief while sharing a picture from the incident. "What is going on in this country???" asked the star.

Women's rights activist and Conversation with Kanwal host, Kanwal Ahmed went on to comment on the 'audacity' of the men engaged in assault.

"If men in this country have the audacity to assault, beat and strip naked women in public places ALL WHILE filming it - imagine what they do to women around them behind closed doors. My heart is truly sinking," wrote Kanwal.







