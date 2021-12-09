Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly in line to replace Virgil Abloh after the latter's death.

Virgil, who was widely praised as the creative director for Louis Vuitton, left his position unattended after his death this month. The 41-year-old was battling a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for two years.

According to The Sun, West and Abloh 'masterminded' the rapper's takeover long before the designer's passing.

"Kanye is devastated about Virgil's death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot," a source told the outlet on Wednesday.



"They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton," concluded the source.