Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the impact of constant media frenzy on her and revealed how she dealt with some ‘really hurtful’ rumours throughout her career.

In her latest interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Friends alum, who has always been in the public eye, shared that she has stopped taking ‘nasty’ pregnancy rumours personally.

Aniston, 52, candidly reflected on the constant pressure of having children and said, "People certainly project onto you and all that, but my job is to go, 'Listen, I'll show you what I'm capable of, and you decide if you want to subscribe.'"

Talking about constant public speculation towards her private life, the We’re the Millers actress shared, "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumours and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption."

"It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't … can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty," she added.

Calling out media and tabloids, Aniston further said that culture of public scrutiny has ‘changed’ with the rise of social media in recent years.

"What the tabloids and the media did to people's personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media]. Although I haven't seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?" said the Morning Show star.

"Now you've got social media," said the Murder Mystery star. "It's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. So it's just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don't know why there's such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on."

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. She has also dated the likes of John Mayer and Vince Vaughn.