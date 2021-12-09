 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally
Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally 

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the impact of constant media frenzy on her and revealed how she dealt with some ‘really hurtful’ rumours throughout her career.

In her latest interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Friends alum, who has always been in the public eye, shared that she has stopped taking ‘nasty’ pregnancy rumours personally.

Aniston, 52, candidly reflected on the constant pressure of having children and said, "People certainly project onto you and all that, but my job is to go, 'Listen, I'll show you what I'm capable of, and you decide if you want to subscribe.'"

Talking about constant public speculation towards her private life, the We’re the Millers actress shared, "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumours and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption."

"It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't … can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty," she added.

Calling out media and tabloids, Aniston further said that culture of public scrutiny has ‘changed’ with the rise of social media in recent years.

"What the tabloids and the media did to people's personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media]. Although I haven't seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?" said the Morning Show star.

"Now you've got social media," said the Murder Mystery star. "It's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. So it's just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don't know why there's such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on."

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. She has also dated the likes of John Mayer and Vince Vaughn.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of her great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of her great-grandchildren
Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards
Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home

Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home
'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal

'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal
Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?

Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?
Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report
Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case
Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family
Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Latest

view all