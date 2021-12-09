Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at ‘And Just Like That’ premiere with husband and son

 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

The much-awaited Sex And the City spin off, And Just Like That... is all set to hit the screens today (on Dec. 9). Ahead of its release, show’s lead star Sarah Jessica Parker left fans stunned as she made a rare appearance with her husband Matthew Broderick and their son James at the red carpet of the series’ premiere.

On Wednesday, SJP, 56, dazzled on the red carpet of And Just Like That… premiere, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Celebrating the star-studded affair, Sarah, who essay Carrie Bradshaw’s character in the popular HBO series, donned a grey Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt. She accessorized her look with a matching cape, elegant jewellery and pink satin heels.

While her husband Matthew, 59, and son James, 19, both looked dapper in traditional black suits with coordinating ties and pocket squares.

This is James' first major red carpet appearance in four years. In 2017, he joined his parents and his younger sisters, twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, at the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to see the musical.

Meanwhile, And Just Like That... reunites several beloved SATC cast members including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, John Corbett, Bridget Moynahan, and more. The story follows Carrie and her BFFs Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

