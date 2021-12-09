Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

Britney Spears is free to take decisions about herself financial affairs as she has been granted power to sign own estate documents for first time in 13 years.



The 40-year-old pop star has been allowed to sign documents relating to her estate after being released from conservatorship.

Britney became in charge of her personal and financial affairs last month after Judge Brenda Penny terminated her decade-old conservatorship.

The singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on Wednesday and argued that "Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship," should be able to execute documents herself, and Judge Penny agreed.

Rosengart explained to reporters outside the courthouse that the ruling means "(Britney) has the power to do whatever she wants to do," according to Variety.

Judge Penny, in the ruling that ended the conservatorship, kept on accountant John Zabel, giving him powers relating to Britney's estate. But now, it was ruled that Zabel will continue having these administrative powers until the next hearing on 19 January.

Britney's father Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her conservator in September, appeared at the hearing remotely while his lawyer appeared in person.