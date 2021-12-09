 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Britney Spears empowered to do whatever she wants

Britney Spears is free to take decisions about herself financial affairs as she has been granted power to sign own estate documents for first time in 13 years. 

The 40-year-old pop star has been allowed to sign documents relating to her estate after being released from conservatorship.

Britney became in charge of her personal and financial affairs last month after Judge Brenda Penny terminated her decade-old conservatorship.

The singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on Wednesday and argued that "Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship," should be able to execute documents herself, and Judge Penny agreed.

Rosengart explained to reporters outside the courthouse that the ruling means "(Britney) has the power to do whatever she wants to do," according to Variety.

Judge Penny, in the ruling that ended the conservatorship, kept on accountant John Zabel, giving him powers relating to Britney's estate. But now, it was ruled that Zabel will continue having these administrative powers until the next hearing on 19 January.

Britney's father Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her conservator in September, appeared at the hearing remotely while his lawyer appeared in person. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'
Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?
Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot
Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar
Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'

Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'
Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls

'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls
'West Side Story,' 'Dune' top American Film Institute’s top 10 film list

'West Side Story,' 'Dune' top American Film Institute’s top 10 film list
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at ‘And Just Like That’ premiere with husband and son

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at ‘And Just Like That’ premiere with husband and son

Latest

view all