 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldos model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

Cristiano Ronaldo and her charming partner Georgina Rodriguez got into the festive spirit as they put up Christmas tree and decorations inside their lavish home.

The celebrity couple will enjoy the most wonderful time of the year together as they have already put up the Christmas tree and decked the halls of their glorious home near Manchester.

Ronaldo, who is the part of Manchester United as his team completed their Champions League fixtures for the year after drawing 1-1 with Young Boys, won't get to spend much time with his loved ones during the holidays. 

Cristiano Ronaldos model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

Georgina, who is expecting twins with Ronaldo, shared a story on Instagram of their festive lobby. Their swanky countryside hideaway, which boasts seven bedrooms, high-tech fitness complex, pool and jacuzzi, has truly come alive for Christmas.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”
Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things
Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances

Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances
Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'
Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?
Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot
Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Latest

view all