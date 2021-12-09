Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

Cristiano Ronaldo and her charming partner Georgina Rodriguez got into the festive spirit as they put up Christmas tree and decorations inside their lavish home.

The celebrity couple will enjoy the most wonderful time of the year together as they have already put up the Christmas tree and decked the halls of their glorious home near Manchester.



Ronaldo, who is the part of Manchester United as his team completed their Champions League fixtures for the year after drawing 1-1 with Young Boys, won't get to spend much time with his loved ones during the holidays.

Georgina, who is expecting twins with Ronaldo, shared a story on Instagram of their festive lobby. Their swanky countryside hideaway, which boasts seven bedrooms, high-tech fitness complex, pool and jacuzzi, has truly come alive for Christmas.