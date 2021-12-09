 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS
Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS

Actor Ali Bhatt has recently been spotted for the trailer launch of her upcoming film RRR on Thursday. At this point, the actress found blushing over the reporter’s indirect question about her boyfriend Ranbir Khan.

The 28-year-old actor interacted with the media amid her trailer launch of the forthcoming movie along with SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR. 


During the event, a reporter asked Alia if ‘R’ is lucky for her, hinting at her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor left the Raazi girl gushed.

The viral video by a paparazzo account shows Alia all smiles and blushing after she was asked the question. Alia after a pose replied,

Alia then replied, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don't have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."

She went on to say, "Ji (Yes)" as the audience erupted in cheers and hoots.

She also added, "R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A." 

More From Showbiz:

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here
Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'
Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib
Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time

Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time
‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24

‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24
Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes
Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film
Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal
Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch

Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch

Latest

view all