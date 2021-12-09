Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS

Actor Ali Bhatt has recently been spotted for the trailer launch of her upcoming film RRR on Thursday. At this point, the actress found blushing over the reporter’s indirect question about her boyfriend Ranbir Khan.

The 28-year-old actor interacted with the media amid her trailer launch of the forthcoming movie along with SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR.





During the event, a reporter asked Alia if ‘R’ is lucky for her, hinting at her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor left the Raazi girl gushed.

The viral video by a paparazzo account shows Alia all smiles and blushing after she was asked the question. Alia after a pose replied,

Alia then replied, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don't have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."

She went on to say, "Ji (Yes)" as the audience erupted in cheers and hoots.

She also added, "R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A."