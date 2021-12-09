 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Selena Gomez recently talked about her reaction when she read the script of season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

During her recent interview with Variety, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum talked about helming the character in murder-mystery.

She said, “It’s cool because personally in my life, since I started Season 1 to doing Season 2, I changed so much.”

“I know that it’s a small amount of time, but I think it kind of carried on into (her character) Mabel. If anything, there’s just more of a sophistication to her.

Her style gets better. She’s like super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a whole fresh start for Mabel,” the Good For You singer added.

Talking about joining the series once again, she shared, “Another season was casually thrown around but then John started spewing these ideas out and sure enough they have come into fruition.”

“When I was reading it, I was really really shocked because this is so different but it’s what makes the show so great. They did such a great job creating another story,” added Gomez

More From Entertainment:

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson
Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis

Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis
South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop

South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop
'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week

'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week
Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line

Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line
Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans

Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans
Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”
Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things
Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances

Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances
Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation
Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

Latest

view all