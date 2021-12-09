 
entertainment
Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

A royal commentator believes that Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service unearthed some details over royal family members' allegiances.

The concert saw man royals in attendance to extend their support to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Writing in a column for News.com.au, Daniela Elser said that the photos that surfaced from the event shows "solidarity" over who the other royal family members are siding with.

Photos that capture Kate and Prince William chatting with Princess Eugenie and Mike and Zara Tindell, as per Elser, suggest that they are leaning to team Cambridge rather than team Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She wrote: "It is hard not to read this outing and the appearance of the Windsor cousins as a declaration of allegiance after a year that has seen the royal house riven by accusations of institutional racism and of a coldly indifferent family more interested in protocol than helping one of their own.

"The images of William, Kate, Eugenie, Mike and Zara happily chatting inside the Abbey could not be further from the image of the royal house that Harry and Meghan cast via their series of grenade-lobbing media appearances over the course of the year."

