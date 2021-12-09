 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: James Corden joins The Beatles parody as an ‘emotional’ fifth member

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Watch: James Corden joins The Beatles parody as an ‘emotional’ fifth member
Watch: James Corden joins The Beatles parody as an ‘emotional’ fifth member

James Corden leaves fans in stitches with his honorary status as a fifth member of The Beatles.

The parody in question is titled The Gary Sessions and features Corden as Thump, the notorious guitarist and pianist who can’t hit high notes to save his life.

At one point Corden lays a hilarious quip and can be heard telling Paul McCartney, "You know what, Paul? A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee. If you're looking for a banging tune, this isn't it."

He even shares a peek into his vocal prowess with a rendition of "(Three Little) Silly Sheep" and gushes over how I'm spitting diamonds here, John."

The entire footage is a collection of scenes taken over the span of 21 days, back in January of 1969 and also includes never-before-seen footage of McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they fiddle in the studio.

The trailer includes a narration that reiterates, "In January 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to document The Beatles at work.”

“This resulted in over 57 hours of the most intimate footage ever shot of the band. The footage has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Unseen… until now."

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Queen welcomes crew as Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth

Queen welcomes crew as Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth
Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal

Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal
Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery
Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking claim with tabloid's publisher

Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking claim with tabloid's publisher
Camila Cabello releases a Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover

Camila Cabello releases a Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover
Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor

Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor
Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

Prince Harry 'turned his back' to Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'turned his back' to Princess Diana
Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’

Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’
Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson
Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis

Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis

Latest

view all