Friday Dec 10 2021
PSL 7: PCB plans on providing internet to fans during tournament

Friday Dec 10, 2021

A file photo of a cricket stadium. — PSL
  • Ramiz Raja says PCB will try to provide internet to fans during PSL.
  • Raja says PCB trying to make fans' experience better.
  • PSL's seventh edition will begin on January 27 in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working to provide fans a good experience during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the tournament's seventh edition set to begin next month.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, in a video statement, said there is a need to improve the fans' experience and announced that the board is trying to install free internet services at the stadium for the attendees during the tournament.

"We will establish stations outside the grounds [...] we will also a find a commentator among you. Me and another commentator will see whether you have the capability to become a commentator," he said.

The PSL Draft 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on 12 December, with the event to kick-off at 3pm. Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event.

The seventh edition of the PSL will start on January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore. The first match will be staged under the lights of National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

