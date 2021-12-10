Travis Scott breaks silence over Astroworld tragedy: ‘It really hurts’

Travis Scott has tugged at heartstrings with his first official statement since the Astroworld tragedy.



The American rapper broke his silence while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God on YouTube.

There he was quoted saying, “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster.”

“It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts.”

“It really hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

He also went on to detail the exact moment he realized people had died during his performance and admitted, “It wasn’t really until minutes until the press conference [after the show] that I figured out what happened.”



“Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details” Scott said. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ You just went through something. People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…”