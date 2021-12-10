BTS rapper Suga says he ‘personally relates’ to Juice WRLD songs

BTS member Suga recently reflected on finding the late American rapper Juice WRLD’s music ‘relatable’.

The deceased rap star, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away in 2019 due to drug overdose .

Today on December 10, his second posthumous album Fighting Demons unveiled, also featuring the Korean rapper in one of its side tracks, Girl of My Dreams.

Talking about the Lucid Dreams hit-maker, the K-pop idol recalled the iconic rap star as he expressed, “I loved his talent.”

The album’s trailer was also lunched on You Tube on Friday in which the Daechwita song-maker talked about finding Juice WRLD’s songs relatable.

Suga, dressed up in an all black outfit, paired with same-coloured leather jacket said, “I personally related a lot to the messages he tried to convey”

Meanwhile, the hotly-released set also holds collaborative songs by Justin Bieber, Polo G, and Tripple Redd.

