Pakistan assures foolproof security for Australian team

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Friday assured foolproof security for the Australian cricket team scheduled to visit Pakistan in March 2022.

The development came during a meeting with a Cricket Australia delegation currently in the country to assess the security arrangements.

The interior minister stated that all arrangements for the Australian team's security have been made, adding that he is in direct contact with security agencies as well as the Sindh and Punjab governments.

He stated that the Pakistani people love cricket and have been waiting since long for Pakistan-Australia matches to be played here.

"I hope the fans get to see some quality cricket," Sheikh Rashid stated.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Cricket Australian for agreeing to send a team to Pakistan.

He remarked that the Australian team would be given a warm welcome on arrival.

The delegation will assess the security arrangements at the hotels, stadiums and along the routes. Australia’s tour of Pakistan is subject to clearance from the security team.

Australia are scheduled to play a full series in Pakistan in March-April 2022. The full series will comprise three Test matches, an equal number of ODIs and one T20 match between the two sides.

This will be the first time in 24 years that an Australian cricket team is visiting Pakistan for a series.

