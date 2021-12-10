 
entertainment
Jimmy Fallon says Joe Biden to appear on 'The Tonight Show'

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make his first late-night television show appearance since taking office on "The Tonight Show," on Friday, host Jimmy Fallon said.

Biden makes his late-night debut as he promotes his Build Back Better agenda of social spending and climate policy across the country amid falling approval ratings spurred by inflation, including high prices at the gas pump.

"Guys we have a big announcement for tomorrow night's show. The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office," Fallon said during the show Thursday night.

The late-night circuit has become a regular stop for U.S. presidential candidates and sometimes for sitting presidents including Democrat Barack Obama.

The White House did not return a request for comment on the appearance, which will likely be pretaped and virtual...Reuters

