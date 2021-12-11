Prince Charles, Camilla unveil their official Christmas card

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have unveiled their adorable official Christmas card, that reflects the precautions people have taken amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The card was shared on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall respectively on Friday.

In the picture, Prince Charles, who is also heir to the throne, can be seen sporting a mask and helping his wife put on her face covering during Royal Ascot last June.

They shared the photo with caption: “As the countdown to Christmas begins, today we’re sharing this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.”

Prince Charles and Camilla’s card was unveiled hours after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their new photo of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.

