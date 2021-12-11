 
Saturday Dec 11 2021
Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Hailey Bieber is seeking out motherhood advice from contemporaries before taking the big step
Hailey Bieber is seeking out motherhood advice from contemporaries before taking the big step

Hailey Bieber is actively seeking out motherhood advice from her contemporaries before taking the big step with husband Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old model invited fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to her YouTube talk show Who’s in My Bathroom? and in a deleted scene, asks her for motherhood advice.

“I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day,” she said, to which Rosie lent her some mommy wisdom.

“Being easy on yourself… It's full-on, and it's a juggle” she said.

“Whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience.”

"In general, follow your instincts, don't listen too much about what other people say, don't listen too much to the advice. I feel really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing,” added Rosie, to which Hailey added, "Same, by the way."

Rosie shares son Jack Oscar with fiancé Jason Statham and is currently expecting her second child with him, while Hailey tied the knot with Justin in 2018 and the couple have recently opened up about wanting to start a family. 

