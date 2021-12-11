Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 4th wedding anniversary

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are celebrating four years of happy married life today, on Dec. 11.

To celebrate the special occasion, Virat took to his Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt, loving note for his wife Anushka.

Alongside the note, Kohli, 33, shared a bunch of super adorable pictures of the couple, along with their daughter Vamika. The heartfelt photos left the internet in awe.

Sharing the note, Virat begin with, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us.”





The cricketer went on to praise his wife for supporting him throughout the time and wrote, “4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more.”

“This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,” said Virat and added a number of heart emoticons.

The power couple, popularly known as ‘Virushka,’ tied the knot in 2017 at a private ceremony in Tuscany Italy, after dating for a couple of years. The beloved pair also welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2019.