'Me at barely 29m': Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following with Virat Kohli

Amitabh Bachchan is talking about his fan following who is quite less than the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Bollywood actor Amitabh compared his followers on Instagram with Virat by sharing a picture of himself donning a tuxedo.





The 79-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote,

".. she sent it to me .. saying to look at myself .. I did, and gave it up for others too .. that be the story behind the post .. honest truth .. and the numbers still elude .. Virat the highest and the mightiest at somewhere in 160 m plus .. and look Ma, me at barely 29 m, tux and all notwithstanding !!!", actor captioned it along with the picture.

However, the Paa actor has 29.2 million followers on Instagram, whilst Virat has 172 million followers.



Earlier, the duo has been supporting each other as Amitabh frequently cheers for Virat and Team India, and the latter occasionally respond to his tweets.

