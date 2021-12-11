 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Hollywood's beloved pair, actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot seem to keep their hands off each other at the Los Angeles Lakers gamed on Tuesday night.

During the game, the Hustlers star, 52, and the Argo actor, 49, were spotted snuggling while fans and cameras looked on. They were seen holding hands throughout the night.

While the pair, popularly known as Bennifer, was not snapped kissing, the couple were wrapped in each other’s arms and locked eyes for much of the evening.

At one point, the stadium camera captured the pair as they laughed together. When their faces appeared on the Jumbotron, leaving the crowd cheering for them.

For the date night, the Marry Me star sported a denim ensemble and paired it with black boots. While Affleck donned a black coat over a hoodie paired with black jeans and boots.

The couple, who never shied from putting on PDA since their rekindling romance in April nearly two decades after calling off their engagement, has been caught kissing on several occasions.

More recently, the couple spent their Thanksgiving holiday together along with their children.

