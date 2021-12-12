 
entertainment
Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress

Renowned actor Cardi B has reportedly been trying to live a more stress-free life with the use of her brand new stress-free approach.

This holistic practice is part of Cardi’s brand new series titled Cardi Tries and includes a series of brand new opportunities that the rapper has agreed to try for the first time in her life.

This time around she teamed up with Sah D'Simone, a spiritual guide and meditation expert aiming to help the star “tap into her spiritually sassy side.”

The experience includes everything from ear coning to acupuncture, sound baths and forgiving painting ceremonies.

Even though Cardi seemed freaked once she realized ear coning involves the use of fire, but started to “love it” and found herself “hearing better” by the end of it.

Near the end of it all Cardi admitted she feels "more in peace with myself. Even the people that cause me pain, I wish you well."


