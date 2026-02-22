Joe Alwyn celebrates new beginnings ahead of Taylor Swift reunion

Joe Alwyn rings in 35th year after shutting down the noise about Taylor Swift breakup

Joe Alwyn celebrated his 35th birthday at the pre-BAFTA events this year on Saturday, February 21 before the main event convenes on Sunday.

The British actor was seen catching up with friends and colleagues from the industry ahead of the ceremony where his movie, Hamnet, is competing in 11 categories.

As for The Brutalist star himself, he was honoured to serve as a jury member to select the nominees for EE Rising Star Award.

Alwyn has been an active presence in the BAFTAs and has been attending all the events leading up the grand ceremony on February 22nd.

Following his birthday at the pre-awards night, the Conversations With Friends actor is expected to attend the Brit Awards 2026.

This year’s Brit Awards have garnered an additional buzz because of the speculations surrounding Taylor Swift attending the event.

If the pop superstar, 36, attends the ceremony held in Manchester on February 28, it will mark the first public reunion between her and Alwyn, with whom she had a six year-long relationship before moving on with now-fiancé Travis Kelce.

While the Kinds of Kindness actor has avoided talking about the relationship and its end in public interviews, curious fans are waiting to see the potential reunion.