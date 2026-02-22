 
Lily Allen leads star studded night ahead of BAFTA spotlight

Geo News Digital Desk
February 22, 2026

Stars lit up London on Saturday night as the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees Party kicked off ahead of the big event.

Lily Allen, 40, stole the spotlight in a stylish Chanel co ord while celebrating her album West End Girl.

Claudia Winkleman, 54, wowed in a black velvet blazer and trousers with her famous full fringe.

The party also brought together some of Britain’s top talent as actor Joe Alwyn, 35, whose film Hamnet is nominated several times, joined former nominee Felicity Jones, 42, and other familiar faces.

Hollywood glamour, however, was also on display as Best Actress nominee Kate Hudson, 46, attended with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, mixing with stars and fans alike.

All this excitement comes just before the main event. The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards take place on Sunday February 22, hosted by Alan Cumming.

Fans can watch the ceremony on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm for a night of awards, speeches, and unforgettable moments.

The atmosphere at the nominee party made it clear that the BAFTAs are ready for a glamorous and star studded celebration.

