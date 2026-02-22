 
Milo Ventimiglia reflects on major fatherhood lessons after baby no.2 news

Geo News Digital Desk
February 22, 2026

Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano are preparing to welcome their second baby but the actor is simultaneously still soaking up fatherhood and how it has altered his life.

The 48-year-old actor shared that he has become more emotionally cognisant after becoming a father in a new interview, saying, “The well of understanding emotions and being able to convey them just bottoms out, and it's infinite."

The This Is Us star, who is currently promoting his movie I Can Only Imagine 2, detailed how it has been a “wild experience” to return to work with “new fatherhood and new family,” in conversation with People Magazine.

Ventimiglia and Mariano welcomed their baby daughter Ke’ala Coral, in January 2025, soon after they lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires, and were going through two opposite extreme emotions.

Speaking about the timing of their parenthood, the Gilmore Girls alum told the outlet, "My wife and I, we lost our home to the fires in Los Angeles and two weeks later, our daughter was born. So you have these two completely opposite feelings."

He described the feelings as "Just heartbreak with absolute joy," and it totally translated into his performance in the movie, in which he portrays a singer battling terminal cancer

The movie released in theatres on February 20.

