Sunday Dec 12 2021
Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Anushka Sharma took her fans back to 2008 as she remembers working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Taking to Instagram Story, the PK actor shared a short video as she called her debut project as an ‘extraordinary love story'.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also used the hash-tag “#13YearsOfRabNeBanaDiJodi” as she marked the 13th anniversary of the film.

Sharma also mentioned her co-star on the clip that featured some adorable shots of the movie's character.

For those unversed, the film, produced by Yash Raj Films and Aditiya Chopra, portrays the story of a married couple as the husband tries to build up chemistry under a disguise of his wife’s dance partner.

On the work front, Sharma is currently focusing on motherhood while Khan will next be seen starring in Pathan which is expected to hit theatres in 2022.

