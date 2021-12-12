Prince Andrew keeps Queen, others 'in the dark' amid explosive sex case

File Footage





Amid Prince Andrew’s sex case, senior members of the royal family including the Queen are reportedly being kept "in the dark".

According to sources, Andrew reportedly has "little or no discussion" with the Queen, Prince William or Prince Charles, even though the monarch is in charge of paying the hefty legal fees.

"Everyone from the very top has been left in the dark," the source said.

"The fact there has been little or no discussion with senior members of the family is just mind-boggling."

Sources added that the Duke of York has been "less than forthcoming" on how he will be battling the fiery allegations levied by Virginia Giuffre.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia on three different occasions in 2001, when she was reportedly trafficked by the late Jeffrey Epstein.