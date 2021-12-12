 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
Machine Gun Kelly reveals he said yes to a film because of Megan Fox

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly spilled the beans that his now girlfriend Megan Fox was the reason he took the role of Calvin his 2020 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

During his conversion on Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, December 10, the Bloody Valentine rapper talked about he approached the Jennifer’s Body actor.

He said, “We were filming a movie, which ironically (was) the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scenes with Megan Fox,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie’.”

“I stayed outside the trailer, and my gut is always right and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch,” Bad Things rapper continued.

“Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely’,” he added.

The 31-year-old rap star also shared a sneak peek into the couple’s conversation as he stated, “I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost’ (to which she replied), ‘Well, let’s find you’.”

He also said that the 46-year-old actor’s response ‘killed him’ as he expressed, “She was cupid.”

