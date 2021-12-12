 
PSL 7 draft: Multan Sultans announce final squad for tournament

Multan Sultans are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League tournament from the sixth edition. — Twitter/Multan Sultans
Defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.

The Sultans selected Australia’s Tim David, who was previously with Lahore Qalandars, in the Platinum Category, while their other notable picks included West Indian duo of Odean Smith and Rovman Powell, and Pakistan trio of Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr and Rumman Raees.

These players will join Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood who were retained earlier in the week.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Sunday's picks

Tim David - Australia - Platinum
Odean Smith - West Indies - Diamond
Asif Afridi - Pakistan - Silver
Anwar Ali - Pakistan - Silver
Imran Khan Snr - Pakistan - Silver
Rumman Raees - Pakistan - Silver
Rovman Powell - West Indies - Silver
Aamer Azmat - Pakistan - Emerging
Abbas Afridi - Pakistan - Emerging
Blessing Muzarabani - Zimbabwe - Supplementary
Ihsanullah - Pakistan - Supplementary

Final squad

Tim David - Platinum
Mohammad Rizwan - Platinum
Rilee Rossouw - Platinum
Imran Tahir - Mentor - Diamond
Odean Smith - Diamond
Sohaib Maqsood - Diamond
Khushdil Shah - Brand Ambassador -  Gold
Shahnawaz Dahani - Gold
Shan Masood - Gold
Anwar Ali - Silver
Asif Afridi - Silver
Imran Khan Snr - Silver
Rumman Raees - Silver
Rovman Powell - Silver
Aamer Azmat - Emerging
Abbas Afridi - Emerging
Blessing Muzarabani - Supplementary
Ihsanullah - Supplementary




