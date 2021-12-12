PSL 7 draft: Multan Sultans announce final squad for tournament

Multan Sultans are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League tournament from the sixth edition. — Twitter/Multan Sultans

Defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.

The Sultans selected Australia’s Tim David, who was previously with Lahore Qalandars, in the Platinum Category, while their other notable picks included West Indian duo of Odean Smith and Rovman Powell, and Pakistan trio of Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr and Rumman Raees.

These players will join Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood who were retained earlier in the week.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Sunday's picks



Tim David - Australia - Platinum

Odean Smith - West Indies - Diamond

Asif Afridi - Pakistan - Silver

Anwar Ali - Pakistan - Silver

Imran Khan Snr - Pakistan - Silver

Rumman Raees - Pakistan - Silver

Rovman Powell - West Indies - Silver

Aamer Azmat - Pakistan - Emerging

Abbas Afridi - Pakistan - Emerging

Blessing Muzarabani - Zimbabwe - Supplementary

Ihsanullah - Pakistan - Supplementary

Final squad

Tim David - Platinum

Mohammad Rizwan - Platinum

Rilee Rossouw - Platinum

Imran Tahir - Mentor - Diamond

Odean Smith - Diamond

Sohaib Maqsood - Diamond

Khushdil Shah - Brand Ambassador - Gold

Shahnawaz Dahani - Gold

Shan Masood - Gold

Anwar Ali - Silver

Asif Afridi - Silver

Imran Khan Snr - Silver

Rumman Raees - Silver

Rovman Powell - Silver

Aamer Azmat - Emerging

Abbas Afridi - Emerging

Blessing Muzarabani - Supplementary

Ihsanullah - Supplementary











