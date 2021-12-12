Jimmy Fallon gets trolled for saying he is 'Honored to have President Joe Biden' on his show

President Joe Biden appeared on late-night TV NBC's "Tonight Show" on Friday.



Biden, 79, told host Jimmy Fallon that he and first lady Jill Biden had convinced the White House staff to let them make their own breakfast at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



Thousands of people including Jennifer Aniston liked the picture Jimmy Fallon posted on Instagram with caption, "Honored to have President Joe Biden."

Multiple users mocked the host for saying he was honored to have Biden on his show.

"Yeah real honor LOL," said a user while commenting on the host's Instagram post.



"I like you Jimmy, but gag me with a spoon," said another. Taking aim at Fallon, one user wrote, "Least watched episode of your career I’m sure."





