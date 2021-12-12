Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'

American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, faced Madonna's wrath after reaching out to her in a since-deleted tweet in which he said he "did not intend to hurt her feelings" after making indecent comments.

The rapper poked fun at pop legend Madonna's snaps which showed her posing under a bed in lingerie before issuing an apology.

After realizing his guilt, the 'Candy Shop' rapper offered his oppology to the 63-year-old pop star Madonna, which the 'Material Girl' singer has branded as fake and invalid.

The singer, in her response, wrote: "Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology. Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say. @50cent.You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it’s ..... and it’s not valid."

Madonna, In a video, explained: "An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologising for. You didn’t hurt my feelings, because I didn’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place."

Madonna finally forgave him: "Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you. I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best."

