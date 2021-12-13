 
Camilla Cabello addresses how 'Cinderella' helped ward off mental health blues

Award-winning singer and songwriter Camilla Cabello recently shed some light on her mental health struggles and how the Cinderella casting helped iron them all out.

Cabello weighed in on it all in a candid heart-to-heart with The Hollywood Reporter.

She also went on to say, "I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me."

"When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health."

She also added, "It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.'"

Before concluding she also went on to say, "I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew."

