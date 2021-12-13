 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh ‘desperate to see’ dad amid custody battle

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is reportedly “desperate” in her desire to see her father again amid the ongoing custody battle.

This news comes amid the incoming holiday season and according to OK! Magazine sources, 15-year-old Shiloh is pinning for some time away with her dad.

For those unversed, the custody battle is currently favouring Angela Jolie’s side of the pond.

However, at the same time “Shiloh’s desperate to see her father. But the circumstances make it impossible, other than a quick trip to his house here and there.”

Shiloh is reportedly the only member of the family who’s remained daddy’s little girl and “Sometimes, Shiloh is the only one [of her siblings] who doesn’t seem to be willing to turn her back on Brad.”

The insider also went on to say, “Brad tried so hard to fix things, but Maddox and even Pax both blame him for the family fallout and refuse to see him.”

“It’s only Shiloh who defends her dad. She really wants them all to spend Christmas together, and she’s having a hard time accepting it won’t happen."

Before concluding the source also noted, “Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids’ sakes if nothing else. He hates all the bad blood.”

