Meghan Markle faces ‘biggest challenge’ yet from ‘awkward’ revelations

Meghan Markle is currently facing a big challenge with the Royal Family as many of her awkward stories stand to be revealed.



Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

There he was quoted saying, "I think Meghan faces a fairly big challenge in terms of family. She's cut off members of her family entirely including her father who she seems to have been very close to growing up and he seems to have supported her and paid for her to be privately educated.”

"Now she doesn't talk to him as far as we're aware, he frequently speaks out about that and he's quite critical of her and Harry's behaviour.”

"I think that we can expect in the future members of her family to increasingly say things that she doesn't want them to whether it's her brother or her father.”

He also added, "I think we can also expect more awkward revelations of Meghan in terms of books written about her. I think unauthorised biographies will be a counterbalance to the very, very carefully managed PR efforts the couple put out themselves.”

"They need perhaps to think ahead to how they'll react to those sorts of revelations. Meghan is somebody who has had half a life before she became connected to the Royal Family.”

"She had a previous marriage, family disputes, a career in acting and modeling. All of which could yield stories that are interesting to tabloids, the public and could be embarrassing for her in the new life she is now living as a Duchess."

