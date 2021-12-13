 
Monday Dec 13 2021
Thomas Markle would have ‘nothing to lose’ if he releases tell-all: report

Experts note Thomas Markle would have “nothing to lose” if he decides to move ahead with his plans for releasing an explosive tell-all.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim in his new video for his personal YouTube channel.

There he spoke at length about “correcting the rights and wrongs” through a tell-all book and was quoted saying, “We all know there are some discrepancies allegedly, over how she was educated and who paid for that.”

“Exactly what sort of a father was he towards her? And no doubt his version of the reason why he wasn’t able to attend that splendid royal wedding all those years ago now.”

However, at the same time, the expert feels the book could prove to be “Rather explosive” because Thomas Markle truly has “nothing to lose.”

Especially since “At his age he is openly saying he doesn’t necessarily think he will reconcile with his daughter.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “If Thomas does put pen to paper… while it would be a big pay day for him, that truly would possibly mean the end of any type of reconciliation.”

